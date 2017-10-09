Napa County official: 'We are pretty good at this disaster stuff'

Belia Ramos, chairwoman of Napa County Board of Supervisors, said Monday that emergency crews are still focusing on evacuating homes in the paths of the wildfires and have yet to do a full damage assessment.

While there have been no reports of deaths or injures there, Ramos said she has seen several homes engulfed in flames in southwest Napa County.

"Right now we are still in evacuation and life safety modes," Ramos said from the Emergency Operation Center. "We are starting to be able to execute on the fire itself by air support that is now coming in. And we have a number of strike teams coming to the area."

Ramos said the county unfortunately has a lot of practice responding to disasters, most recently devastating floods in January.

She said Napa has also been hit by earthquakes and a number of wildfires that came close but did not burn over the ridge into the populated areas of Napa County.

"We are pretty good at this disaster stuff," she said.

Ramos said she had been up all night concerned about the path of the Atlas fire.