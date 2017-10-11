Red-flag warning issued as wildfires rage across Northern California

A red-flag warning took effect Wednesday evening in the Bay Area as more than a dozen wildfires continued to spread throughout the region.

Weather officials expect strong winds, with gusts as high as 50 mph. With dry fuels and low humidity, the fires have the potential to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning took effect at 5 p.m. in the North Bay hills and will take effect at 11 p.m. in the East Bay hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and the mountains in Monterey and San Benito counties.

"It’s a good heads-up to all the firefighters and emergency management that the conditions are going to be pretty bad in terms of the fire behaviors," said Will Pi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We're expecting the strongest winds to be tonight and tomorrow morning."

The red-flag warning was issued through 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Outdoor burning is NOT recommended,” the service said on social media.