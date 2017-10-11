At least 23 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 23 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Thirteen people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Red-flag warning issued as wildfires rage across Northern California
A red-flag warning took effect Wednesday evening in the Bay Area as more than a dozen wildfires continued to spread throughout the region.
Weather officials expect strong winds, with gusts as high as 50 mph. With dry fuels and low humidity, the fires have the potential to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning took effect at 5 p.m. in the North Bay hills and will take effect at 11 p.m. in the East Bay hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and the mountains in Monterey and San Benito counties.
"It’s a good heads-up to all the firefighters and emergency management that the conditions are going to be pretty bad in terms of the fire behaviors," said Will Pi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We're expecting the strongest winds to be tonight and tomorrow morning."
The red-flag warning was issued through 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Outdoor burning is NOT recommended,” the service said on social media.