Some Anaheim Hills evacuees turn around after getting stuck on gridlocked roads

In Anaheim Hills, Joey Borgese, 33, and his neighbor Mike McCall, 49, climbed up a steep dusty hillside and surveyed the path the fire had carved through the rolling hills down the street from their homes.

Borgese had seen one home further up the hill smoldering earlier in the day.

"It wasn't super green or anything, but it was covered in brush," said Borgese, pointing to the now scorched hillside emitting wisps of smoke. Most homes appeared to be spared despite abutting the burned hill, where Borgese said he'd often walk his dogs. A pillar of dark smoke could be seen beyond the hill.

"It's marching toward hundreds of homes now — thousands," McCall said.

They had been ordered to evacuate earlier in the day, and they packed the essentials — medication and important documents for McCall, and his late grandfather's watercolor paintings for Borgese. But the gridlock of traffic of evacuees was so bad that they turned around, and by late afternoon, the danger seemed to have passed.

From atop the hill, they watched fire helicopters draw water from a reservoir and head toward the plume of smoke.