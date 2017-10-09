Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Some Anaheim Hills evacuees turn around after getting stuck on gridlocked roads
|Victoria Kim
In Anaheim Hills, Joey Borgese, 33, and his neighbor Mike McCall, 49, climbed up a steep dusty hillside and surveyed the path the fire had carved through the rolling hills down the street from their homes.
Borgese had seen one home further up the hill smoldering earlier in the day.
"It wasn't super green or anything, but it was covered in brush," said Borgese, pointing to the now scorched hillside emitting wisps of smoke. Most homes appeared to be spared despite abutting the burned hill, where Borgese said he'd often walk his dogs. A pillar of dark smoke could be seen beyond the hill.
"It's marching toward hundreds of homes now — thousands," McCall said.
They had been ordered to evacuate earlier in the day, and they packed the essentials — medication and important documents for McCall, and his late grandfather's watercolor paintings for Borgese. But the gridlock of traffic of evacuees was so bad that they turned around, and by late afternoon, the danger seemed to have passed.
From atop the hill, they watched fire helicopters draw water from a reservoir and head toward the plume of smoke.