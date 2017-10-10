At least 11 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, one died in Yuba County and one died in Mendocino County, according to CalFire. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Sonoma County Sheriff: 150 missing-person reports filed in wake of fire
|Javier Panzar
The Sonoma County Sheriff's office has received about 150 missing-person reports as a series of fires continue to burn in wine country.
"We have received about 150 missing-persons reports. We are confident that many of these people will be found safe and reunited with loved ones, but unfortunately we are preparing for further fatalities," the department said in a Facebook post.
The department said 4,991 residents spent the night in one of the 24 evacuation centers open in the county.
The department said there had been calls of suspicious vehicles but no reports of looting and no arrests in the evacuated areas.
