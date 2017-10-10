Sonoma County Sheriff: 150 missing-person reports filed in wake of fire

The Sonoma County Sheriff's office has received about 150 missing-person reports as a series of fires continue to burn in wine country.

"We have received about 150 missing-persons reports. We are confident that many of these people will be found safe and reunited with loved ones, but unfortunately we are preparing for further fatalities," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said 4,991 residents spent the night in one of the 24 evacuation centers open in the county.

The department said there had been calls of suspicious vehicles but no reports of looting and no arrests in the evacuated areas.

At least 11 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.