Fires in Sonoma County leave at least nine dead and about 180 more missing

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said there were at least nine people killed in the wildfires that consumed Santa Rosa and other parts of the county this week, and that many more remain missing.

Giordano said 57 of the 240 reported as missing have been found safely. Communication difficulties, including disrupted cellphone service, may explain why many others have not been found. Many evacuees were in assisted living centers and may be hard to reach, he said.

“We have a team of people now working on finding missing persons,” the sheriff said. “A lot of it is just confusion trying to link people together.”

More than 200 additional law enforcement personnel from other cities and counties, as well as the California National Guard, are searching and securing burned and evacuated areas, Giordano said.

The sheriff urged patience: Many scorched areas remain unsafe, with spot fires still burning and power lines still down.

“Getting people back in their homes soon is important to us as well, but the most important thing is keeping them safe,” he said.

Giordano said the bodies of eight of the nine people killed in the fires have been recovered and one remains in a home that is still too hot to enter.

He said it could take weeks to confirm the identities of some of those who perished.

No information was released about where the bodies were found or the circumstances of their deaths, other than the fact that they were all fire-related.

The sheriff praised the response of his department, noting that at least 20 deputies and other agencies lost their homes in the fire. Deputies also risked their lives to evacuate residents.

The most harrowing assignment deputies faced was evacuating residents from the isolated homes and neighborhoods in the hills to the north of Santa Rosa, including off Mark West Springs Road, a winding two-lane street lined by trees.

Giordano said the fire barreled down the Mark West canyon and toward Sutter Hospital in the city.

“There was even one deputy who was stuck in an open field with 40 people who kept coming to the patrol car, but they couldn’t get out,” Giordano said. “They watched the fire burn around them.”