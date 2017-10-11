'We are facing some pretty significant monsters': Firefighters hear from leaders

Cal Fire operations chief Steve Crawford set an ominous tone for firefighters combating the Tubbs fire during a strategy briefing at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning.

“A wind shift is coming, so don’t let your guard down today. It won’t be as strong as when this thing started, but be ready for it,” Crawford said.

Cal Fire incident commander Bret Couvea was more blunt: “We are facing some pretty significant monsters.”

Mindful that many firefighters have been serving double shifts, Couvea sought to lift their spirits. “Don’t let things that have occurred in this incident get you down,” he said.

The morning briefings are routinely held at 7 a.m. in a large barn where about 200 fire commanders, law enforcement officers — even postal office law enforcement officials — gather shoulder to shoulder to hear from top officials before setting out to the fire lines.

The focus of this briefing was on the 28,000-acre Tubbs fire affecting Napa and Sonoma counties, and the 1,800-acre Pocket fire in Sonoma County.

During the daytime, the winds will be light, less than 5 mph from the north in the morning, increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon in the valleys, officials told firefighters at the briefing.

Authorities also reminded firefighters that with the return of the winds, there is a danger of reviving embers and sending them flying into green areas that haven’t burned.

Firefighters will take advantage of a lull in the winds early Wednesday to attack hot spots and put out as many embers as possible.

At night, though, “winds will be 25-30 miles per hour after 2 a.m. These strong winds have the potential to push the fire south back towards Calistoga and Santa Rosa, especially where the fire was active yesterday [Tuesday] on the north side,” according to the weather forecast that firefighters received Wednesday.