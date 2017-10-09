When he saw a 'red snake' of fire, thisoff-duty detective banged on his neighbors' doors. Now he's watching for looters

Troy Newton watches for looters and vandals in evacuation zone in Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Troy Newton smelled smoke moments after pulling into the driveway of his home in a tidy, upper-class neighborhood of two-story homes in the foothills on the eastern edge of Santa Rosa.

The off-duty Sonoma County sheriff’s detective ran up a hill behind his home and saw a "growing red snake" of fire moving toward him.

“I ran into my house and told my wife to get our 4-year-old boy ready to leave," he said. Because, as he put it, “We’ve got trouble.”

Newton, 46, then bolted outside and started banging on his neighbors' doors. He hit 40 homes in 40 minutes.

"It was boom, boom, boom. Ring the door bell. Boom, boom -- until someone inside got the message," he said.

At each door, he yelled, “Hey, there's fire to the east and fire to the north, you gotta go.”

Many of his neighbors' homes survived the wall of flames that charged down the mountain Sunday night. But dozens of homes in the neighborhood just down the hill were reduced to ash.

After sundown Monday, Newton was laying on his side on the lawn outside his home, his sheriff's badge dangling from a lanyard around his neck.

By then, he'd taken on a new responsibility: guarding his evacuated neighborhood from looters and vandals.

"After 25 years as a cop, I know that there are going to be people coming in here to rob our homes," he said. "So I'm gonna sit right here until morning."