Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering a collective 73,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east reopened
When he saw a 'red snake' of fire, thisoff-duty detective banged on his neighbors' doors. Now he's watching for looters
|Louis Sahagun
Troy Newton smelled smoke moments after pulling into the driveway of his home in a tidy, upper-class neighborhood of two-story homes in the foothills on the eastern edge of Santa Rosa.
The off-duty Sonoma County sheriff’s detective ran up a hill behind his home and saw a "growing red snake" of fire moving toward him.
“I ran into my house and told my wife to get our 4-year-old boy ready to leave," he said. Because, as he put it, “We’ve got trouble.”
Newton, 46, then bolted outside and started banging on his neighbors' doors. He hit 40 homes in 40 minutes.
"It was boom, boom, boom. Ring the door bell. Boom, boom -- until someone inside got the message," he said.
At each door, he yelled, “Hey, there's fire to the east and fire to the north, you gotta go.”
Many of his neighbors' homes survived the wall of flames that charged down the mountain Sunday night. But dozens of homes in the neighborhood just down the hill were reduced to ash.
After sundown Monday, Newton was laying on his side on the lawn outside his home, his sheriff's badge dangling from a lanyard around his neck.
By then, he'd taken on a new responsibility: guarding his evacuated neighborhood from looters and vandals.
"After 25 years as a cop, I know that there are going to be people coming in here to rob our homes," he said. "So I'm gonna sit right here until morning."