At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 21 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Eleven people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Where people have died because of Northern California fires this week
|Sonali Kohli
So far, 21 fire-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern California as of noon Thursday, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Heather Williams:
- 11 people died in Sonoma County
- 6 people died in Mendocino County
- 2 people died in Yuba County
- 2 people died in Napa County
The 28,000-acre Tubbs fire accounted for the 11 Sonoma County deaths, making it the sixth-deadliest fire in California history, Williams said.
Only two victims have been identified. Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara Rippey, 98, died when their Napa home was consumed by the Atlas fire.