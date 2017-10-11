Where people have died because of Northern California fires this week

So far, 21 fire-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern California as of noon Thursday, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Heather Williams:

11 people died in Sonoma County

6 people died in Mendocino County

2 people died in Yuba County

2 people died in Napa County

The 28,000-acre Tubbs fire accounted for the 11 Sonoma County deaths, making it the sixth-deadliest fire in California history, Williams said.

Only two victims have been identified. Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara Rippey, 98, died when their Napa home was consumed by the Atlas fire.