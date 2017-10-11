Winds push Tubbs fire north toward Calistoga and Middletown

Wildfire is visible Tuesday from a vineyard near Kenwood.

As the deadly Tubbs fire pushed north overnight, Napa County officials went door-to-door asking residents of some 2,000 Calistoga households to leave.

The rest of the Napa County town remained under advisory evacuation orders Wednesday morning.

About 80 residents of the Veterans Home of California near Yountsville were moved because of respiratory problems. Some were taken to Travis Air Force Base and others to medical facilities.

Power was restored to parts of Napa, but cell coverage remained spotty.

To the north, the Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued an advisory evacuation order for residents of Middletown, which was heavily damaged and rebuilt just two years ago in the Valley fire.

This threat comes also comes from the Tubbs fire to the south, which winds drove into Santa Rosa.

Now the weather has turned and Middletown, with limited access roads already choked by fires, could again be in harm's way.