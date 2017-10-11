At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 17 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday evening. Eleven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. Many evacuation orders were lifted today.
Winds push Tubbs fire north toward Calistoga and Middletown
|Paige St. John
As the deadly Tubbs fire pushed north overnight, Napa County officials went door-to-door asking residents of some 2,000 Calistoga households to leave.
The rest of the Napa County town remained under advisory evacuation orders Wednesday morning.
About 80 residents of the Veterans Home of California near Yountsville were moved because of respiratory problems. Some were taken to Travis Air Force Base and others to medical facilities.
Power was restored to parts of Napa, but cell coverage remained spotty.
To the north, the Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued an advisory evacuation order for residents of Middletown, which was heavily damaged and rebuilt just two years ago in the Valley fire.
This threat comes also comes from the Tubbs fire to the south, which winds drove into Santa Rosa.
Now the weather has turned and Middletown, with limited access roads already choked by fires, could again be in harm's way.