Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets today in Hollywood and West Hollywood in a human rights march that will replace the iconic L.A. Pride parade.
Inspired by the massive women's marches that took place the day after President Trump's inauguration, this year's parade can best be described as a symbol of the Trump era — a protest march, complete with a hashtag in its name: the #ResistMarch.
