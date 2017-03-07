After early returns, Gil Cedillo's supporters feeling confident he'll avoid a runoff

Officials have released the first round of results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . Very early results show:

Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is trailing.

Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 61% of the vote, but needs about 67%.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken a commanding lead in his race for re-election.

Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.

The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.

You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .