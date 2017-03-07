Officials have released the first round of results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . Very early results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is trailing.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 61% of the vote, but needs about 67%.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken a commanding lead in his race for re-election.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
After early returns, Gil Cedillo's supporters feeling confident he'll avoid a runoff
|Seema Mehta
Supporters of Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, awaiting returns Tuesday night, were confident that the incumbent would avoid a runoff.
“It’s still early but the numbers look good,” said Tony Strickland, a Republican who served with Cedillo in the state Legislature, at Cedillo’s election night party at the Ebell Club in Highland Park.
In the vote-by-mail ballots, Cedillo won 57% of the vote, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. That’s the weakest of any incumbent council member on the ballot, but if he maintains such support among voters who cast ballots Tuesday, he will avoid a runoff election in May.
“Gil has an amazing ground army that believes in him, and he always does really well with election day voters,” Strickland said.