Civic duty

Los Angeles voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will grapple with some of the biggest issues facing the region. In what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election, Angelenos will consider:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services.
- Where to re-elect Eric Garcetti as Mayor and how to fill eight City Council Seats.
- Who to install on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board .
- A host of other ballot measures, who to elect as city attorney and city controller and who should fill seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board.
- More photos
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .