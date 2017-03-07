Civic duty

Los Angeles voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will grapple with some of the biggest issues facing the region. In what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election, Angelenos will consider:

Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height.

Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services.

Where to re-elect Eric Garcetti as Mayor and how to fill eight City Council Seats.

Who to install on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board .

A host of other ballot measures, who to elect as city attorney and city controller and who should fill seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board.

The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.

You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .