Officials continue to release results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . With more than 60% of precincts reporting, results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is down big.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 64% of the vote, but needs about 67% to win approval.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead and has declared victory in his reelection campaign.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
Councilman Mike Bonin is cruising to victory on the Westside
|Benjamin Oreskes
Incumbent Mike Bonin fended off two campaign challengers and appears likely to avoid a runoff in City Council District 11.
Bonin faced two candidates who hit him hard on issues surrounding homelessness and development in his Westside district. With more than 20% of precincts reporting, he was well ahead early Wednesday, with 70% of the vote.
"I see [the results] as an affirmation of the work I've done and the progress we've made," he said. "On little things that matter to neighborhoods like fixing roads and parks and bigger things that matter to the whole city like increasing the minimum wage."