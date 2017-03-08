Councilman Mike Bonin is cruising to victory on the Westside

Officials continue to release results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . With more than 60% of precincts reporting, results show:

Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is down big.

Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 64% of the vote, but needs about 67% to win approval.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead and has declared victory in his reelection campaign.

Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.

