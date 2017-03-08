Koretz's 'concerns' about a runoff are fading fast in District 5

Councilman Paul Koretz was cautiously optimistic late Tuesday as election returns showed him holding on to his seat by a wide margin.

With about 37% of precincts reporting, the incumbent had pulled in about 65% of the vote.

"I had some concerns," he said about the prospect of having to take part in a runoff.

"I wasn't sure if all the attacks on my character would wear off or not."

He added that anti-incumbent fervor seemed to be in the air. Koretz dealt with a torrent of criticism from a well-funded challenger, Jesse Creed.

But in a district with some of what he called "the most educated voters," Koretz said he was happy to see that people had faith in him.