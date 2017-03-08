Officials continue to release results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . With more than 78% of precincts reporting, results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, appears headed for defeat.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 65% of the vote, but needs about 67% to win approval.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead and has declared victory in his reelection campaign.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
Koretz's 'concerns' about a runoff are fading fast in District 5
|Benjamin Oreskes
Councilman Paul Koretz was cautiously optimistic late Tuesday as election returns showed him holding on to his seat by a wide margin.
With about 37% of precincts reporting, the incumbent had pulled in about 65% of the vote.
"I had some concerns," he said about the prospect of having to take part in a runoff.
"I wasn't sure if all the attacks on my character would wear off or not."
He added that anti-incumbent fervor seemed to be in the air. Koretz dealt with a torrent of criticism from a well-funded challenger, Jesse Creed.
But in a district with some of what he called "the most educated voters," Koretz said he was happy to see that people had faith in him.