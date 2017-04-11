Pulitzer Prizes: In the April 11 Section A, an article about the Pulitzer Prizes for 2017 omitted two winners. The Chicago Tribune was awarded the prize in feature photography for E. Jason Wambsgans’ images of a 10-year-old boy who survived a shooting in Chicago, and Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the investigative reporting prize for coverage of opioid overdose deaths in West Virginia.

“Ellis Island”: In the April 10 Calendar section, a review of Pacific Symphony’s performance of Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America” at Segerstrom Concert Hall was accompanied by an information box with incorrect show dates. “Ellis Island” will not be performed this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Its run ended April 9.

TWA Museum: In the March 27 Section A, an article about the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Mo., said the museum’s collection includes a Boeing 737-800. The plane is an MD-80.

