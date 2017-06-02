Metro Rail: In the June 2 California section, an article about construction of the Regional Connector Transit Project said the tunnel connecting Metro’s Blue, Expo and Gold lines would save passengers from “money-sucking” transfers. Transfers are free systemwide for the first two hours of travel.

