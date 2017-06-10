Jerry Brown in China: In the June 9 California section, an article about Gov. Jerry Brown’s trip to China to discuss climate change misquoted Brown as saying, “When we have a world where the president of the most powerful country is not just a hoax but a Chinese hoax, we’re in big trouble.” Brown actually said: “When we have a world where the president of the most powerful country says climate change is not only a hoax but a Chinese hoax, you know we’re in big trouble.”

Monterey Pop Festival: In the June 11 Arts & Books section, an article about the 50th anniversary of the Monterey Pop Festival said that the Painted Turtle arts camp is supported by the nonprofit Monterey International Pop Festival Foundation. Painted Turtle is a separate foundation.

