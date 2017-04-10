For the record

Shaquille O’Neal: In the March 25 Sports section, an article about the unveiling of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue outside Staples Center said O’Neal’s was the seventh outside the arena. It is the eighth; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s statue was omitted from the list.

