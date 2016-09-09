For the record

City of Commerce: In the Sept. 8 Section A, an article about the City of Commerce misidentified the railroad involved in a derailment in the city. The railroad was Union Pacific, not BNSF.

Zevia: In the Sept. 10 Saturday section, an article about healthful snack options referred to Zevia beverages as sparkling sodas. They are energy drinks.

Point Reyes: In the Aug. 21 Travel section, an article on hiking in Point Reyes, Calif., said that bicycles are allowed on the backpacking route. Bicycles have limited access to the backpacking loop and campgrounds inside the parkland.

