Anti-Trump activism: In the Feb. 6 California section, an article about critics of President Trump trying out tea party tactics said that Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) won the November election by 5,300 votes; he won by 1,621 votes. The article also reported that protesters said they were met with locked doors and staffers who refused to pick up the phone last week; the incidents were alleged to have occurred over several weeks, not all within the last week.

Songwriters: In the Feb. 7 Calendar section, a Q&A with Chita Rivera misidentified songwriter Jule Styne as Julie Stein.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.