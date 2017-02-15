Oroville Dam: In the Feb. 15 Section A, an article about efforts to shore up spillways at Oroville Dam before another storm said crews were draining Oroville Lake at a rate of one foot per hour. In fact, water levels are being reduced at a rate of about one foot every three hours.

