For the record

Versace bag: In the Feb. 19 Image section, an article about rooster-themed merchandise included a photo caption that listed an incorrect website for purchasing a version of Versace’s Empire Palazzo bag that pays homage to the Year of the Fire Rooster. It is available at versace.com.

