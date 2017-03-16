Tony Conrad film: In the March 16 Calendar section, an article on the West Coast premiere of a documentary film (“Tony Conrad: Completely in the Present”) about the late musical and visual artist Tony Conrad contained a number of inaccuracies. Conrad started his work as an artist in the early 1960s, not in the early 1950s. As a musician, he was a member of the Primatives, not the Velvet Underground. Conrad’s strobing film “The Flicker” was described as containing flashing horizontal bars when, in fact, it is his strobing film “Straight and Narrow” that features horizontal bars.

