NIH funding: In the March 17 Section A, an article about proposed budget cuts for the National Institutes of Health misstated the amount of NIH funding awarded to the University of California and UC San Francisco in 2016. The UC system received nearly $1.9 billion in total NIH funding last year, including more than $577 million that went to UCSF.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.