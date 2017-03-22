Canyon dams: In the March 22 California section, an article about some Orange County residents protesting the planned removal of several vintage dams referred to Silverado Canyon as Santiago Canyon and Silverado Creek as Santiago Creek.

“Blindspot” actor: In the TV Highlights in the March 22 Calendar section, the last name of “Blindspot” actor Archie Panjabi was misspelled as Punjabi.

Puzder resignation: In the March 22 Business section, an article about Andrew Puzder stepping down at CKE Restaurants said that Puzder mused about the benefits of increased restaurant automation in an interview with Fortune Magazine. The interview was with the Business Insider website.

