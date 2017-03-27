For the record

“Ask Amy”: In the March 25 Calendar section’s “Ask Amy” column, one of the responses to a reader question was not published. To see the question and full answer, go to http://trib.in/ 2na6j3K.

“Power Rangers”: In a photo caption accompanying the “Power Rangers” movie review in the March 24 Calendar section, actress Becky G, portraying Trini, was misidentified as Naomi Scott as Kimberly.

Favorite room: In the March 25 Hot Property section, the “My Favorite Room” feature said Sean Conlon was a co-host of CNBC’s real estate show “The Deed.” He is a co-host of “The Deed: Chicago.”

NHL: In the March 26 Sports section, the photo caption with a column about the Los Angeles Kings’ loss to the New York Rangers misidentified Kings goalie Jonathan Quick as the Ducks’ goalie.

