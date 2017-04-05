Energy storage: An article in the March 25 Business section about a forum examining clean-energy challenges incorrectly identified battery company Sonnen Inc. as Sonnen Batterie, which is the name of a Sonnen Inc. product.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.