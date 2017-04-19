Air traffic control: In the April 19 Section A, a For the Record item misidentified the spokesman for Nav Canada, which operates Canada’s air traffic control system, as Ron Nichols. His name is Ron Singer.

British election: In the April 19 Section A, an article about the upcoming general election in Britain referred to Glasgow as Scotland’s capital. Edinburgh is the capital.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.