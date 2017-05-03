Seattle tunnel: In the May 1 Section A, an article about tunnel boring for an underground roadway in Seattle said the project was $400 million over budget. The figure is $60 million; the contractor is seeking more than $400 million for repair of the boring machine. Also, the project was approved by the Washington Legislature, not by voters, and the overall cost is $3.2 billion, not $3.3 billion. The article said tolls were once projected at $1 to $1.25. That was a recommendation by a citizens committee; the state Transportation Commission will determine the tolls. Additionally, the article may have given the impression that construction of the tunnel roadway has not started, but it is underway.

