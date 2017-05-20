School board election: In the May 19 Section A, an article about the potential effects of Tuesday’s L.A. school board elections on the future of the teachers union said incumbent Steve Zimmer finished first among those who cast ballots on election day but lost the mail-in tally. He lost both counts, but was closer among election day voters.

