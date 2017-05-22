For the record

Skid row council: In the May 21 California section, an article about an unsuccessful bid to create a skid row neighborhood council referred to resident Tom Grode as one of the effort’s organizers. He was an original supporter of the effort but is not on the formation committee, which is the official organizing body.

Superbug outbreak: In the May 16 Business section, an article about a superbug outbreak at UC Irvine Medical Center misidentified the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus as Staphylococcus reuaus.

Real estate: In the May 20 Hot Property section, a brief item about pop rock singer Martin Johnson listing his West Hollywood home for sale misspelled the name of Sotheby’s International Realty agent Sharona Alperin as Sharon.

iPhone model: In the May 21 Travel section, the caption with a Your Scene photo of Oak Creek Canyon in Arizona said it was taken with an iPhone 7s. It was an iPhone 7.

L.A. Phil: In the May 22 Calendar section, a review of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s May 20 concert misspelled the song title “Urlicht” as “Ulrich.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.