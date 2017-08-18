Prager concert: In the Aug. 18 Calendar section, an article about a Santa Monica Symphony concert with guest conductor Dennis Prager misidentified two cellists who fumbled with the score and stopped playing. The article cited Andrea Comsky and Niall Ferguson based on concert program notes, but Comsky was sitting elsewhere and Ferguson was among the musicians who boycotted the concert.

