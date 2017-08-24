Just Mayo: In the Aug. 23 Business section, an article about Target’s decision to stop selling Just Mayo and other Hampton Creek vegan food products carried an Associated Press byline. It was written by Jackie Crosby of the Minneapolis Star Tribune/McClatchy.

Sheriff’s sergeant charged: In the Aug. 22 California section, an article about Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael John Spina being charged with sexual battery suggested he was put on administrative leave this month. Spina was put on leave in August 2016.

