Berkeley speakers: In the Aug. 30 California section, an article about debate over UC Berkeley hosting conservative speakers said the university had canceled a speaking engagement for Anne Coulter. UC Berkeley did not call off the Coulter event. It offered another time and place, which she refused.

Los Cabos: In the Sept. 1 Section A, an article about rising crime in Los Cabos, Mexico, said an estimated 200,000 Americans live in Los Cabos. That many Americans live throughout the Baja California peninsula.

Housing vote: In the Aug. 31 California section, an article about an affordable-housing bill in the Legislature said that Assembly Democrats could afford to lose one member on the vote. They can’t afford to lose any members on the vote.

