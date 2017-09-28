LightWorkers.com: In the Sept. 26 Business section, a photo caption with an article about LightWorkers.com described “The Wizard of Oz” as being in MGM’s vault. Warner Bros. owns the rights to the film, which was produced and distributed by MGM.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.