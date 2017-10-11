MacArthur fellows: In the Oct. 11 Calendar section, an article about MacArthur fellowship winners quoted Cecilia Conrad, a managing director of the MacArthur Foundation, as saying this year’s fellows included many “interspecies” of different fields. The quote should have read “interstices” of different fields.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.