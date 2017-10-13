Kevin de León: In the Oct. 13 California section, an article about the possibility of state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León challenging Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat said that De León was the first lawmaker to have held the position of Appropriations chair in both houses of the state Legislature. Former legislator Carole Migden earlier held both posts.

