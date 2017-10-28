Tax Reform: In the Oct. 29 Business section, a graphic “Federal taxes vs. federal spending” accompanying the article “Tax plan is tilted against state” labeled all figures in millions. The numbers reflect billions of dollars of taxes and spending.

“S.W.A.T.”: In the Oct. 29 Calendar section, an article about the new CBS series “S.W.A.T.” said that executive producer Neal Moritz directed the 2003 film of the same name. He produced the film but did not direct it.

Workout wear: In the Oct. 21 Saturday section, an article about trends in workout wear referred to the trade show Active Collective as Active Collection. The article also misspelled the name of the Runyon sports bra by Varley as Runyan.

