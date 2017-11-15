Oscars illustration: In the Nov. 16 Envelope section, the credit on an illustration with an article about weird Oscars contenders misspelled artist Irene Rinaldi’s last name as Renaldi. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.