Gina Haspel: In the March 14 Section A, an article about Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee for CIA director, said she reportedly ran a secret prison in Thailand and that terrorism suspect Abu Zubaydah was waterboarded there. Recent news reports have raised questions about whether Haspel was at the site at the time of Zubaydah's interrogation. There is no dispute that she subsequently oversaw the facility or that another detainee was waterboarded while she was in charge.
