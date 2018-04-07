Trade war: In the April 5 Section A, an article about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China said motorcycles were on the list of goods targeted by China. They are not.
Opioid deaths: In the April 6 California section, an article about deaths tied to opioid overdoses said 4.9% of every 100,000 people living in the U.S. died of a heroin overdose in 2016. The rate should not have been expressed as a percentage; 4.9 of every 100,000 people died of a heroin overdose that year.
BMG: In the April 3 Business section, an article about record label BMG's venture into the movie business said a documentary about singer David Crosby would be released in September. It does not have a release date.
Free tours: In the April 1 Travel section, the Money Matters column said the Jefferson hotel in Washington, D.C., offers walking tours led by Custom Tours of D.C. The tours are self-guided.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers' representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.