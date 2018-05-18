Wells Fargo art: In the May 15 Calendar section, a column about the auction of once-public Miro and Dubuffet sculptures at the Wells Fargo tower in downtown L.A. said pieces by other artists would remain on site. A spokeswoman for building owner Brookfield Office Properties has since said the future of those other works has not been determined.
Royal family: In the Royal Wedding section in the May 18 edition, a sentence about Queen Elizabeth II as a young princess walking though London with her sister during the Blitz referred to her sister as Anne. Her sister was Princess Margaret. Princess Anne is Elizabeth's daughter. The error was discovered after the section was printed.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers' representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.