Gaza cease-fire: In the May 31 Section A, an article about conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried a Gaza City dateline. It should have been Jerusalem.

“Spygate” claims: In the May 31 Section A, an article about Republicans rejecting President Trump’s “Spygate” claims referred to Mitch McConnell as the Senate minority leader. McConnell is the majority leader.

College baseball: In the May 20 Sports section, an article about retiring UC Irvine baseball coach Mike Gillespie misspelled the name of longtime Arizona coach Jerry Kindall as Kendall.

