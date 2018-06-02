Rachel Brosnahan: In the May 31 Envelope section, an article about Rachel Brosnahan and her Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” mentioned the actress having sips of wine before a scene to calm her nerves. The wine was only used to get into character by getting the taste of alcohol in her mouth before playing a scene in which she needed to appear drunk, as the story also stated.
U.S.-Canada tariffs: In the June 1 Section A, an article about the U.S. imposing tariffs on Canadian metals said Canada would impose tariffs on $16.6 billion worth of U.S. goods. That figure was in Canadian dollars. It is about $12.8 billion in U.S. currency.
Neil Portnow: In the June 1 Section A, an article about Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow’s decision to step down next year identified Lou Taylor as singer Britney Spears’ manager. Taylor is Spears’ business manager.
