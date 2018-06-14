Singapore summit: In the June 10 Section A, an article about Singapore’s preparation for the Trump-Kim summit suggested that Sentosa Island’s historic nickname of “Island Behind Death” dated to the Japanese occupation during World War II. The nickname was in use before that period.
“Superfly” director: In the June 13 Calendar section, a review of the remake “Superfly” described the film as Director X’s (a.k.a. Julien Christian Lutz) feature debut. He directed a 2015 feature called “Across the Line.”
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.