Poll: In the June 24 California section, an “Essentials” item on the USC Dornsife/Times poll stated 46 registered voters were undecided in the U.S. Senate race. It was 46% of registered voters.
“The Humans”: In the June 24 Calendar section, a photo caption that accompanied a review of “The Humans” at the Ahmanson Theatre misspelled the last name of actress Jayne Houdyshell as Houdishell.
