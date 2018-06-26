Governor’s race: In the June 23 California section, an article about the state governor’s race said no one has ever been elected both Chicago mayor and governor of Illinois. Former Chicago Mayor Edward F. Dunne served as Illinois governor from 1913 to 1917.
Tesla credits: In the June 24 Business section, an article about Tesla’s use of Nevada tax credits said the firm doesn’t have to pay sales-and-use, property and general business taxes in the state for 10 to 30 years. The period is 10 to 20 years.
Theater listing: In the June 24 Calendar section, an item in the Guide listed the incorrect day for “Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein: In Conversation and Performance” at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, not Friday.
