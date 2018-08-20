Spectrum News: In the Aug. 18 Business section, an article about Charter Communications’ planned Spectrum News channel in Los Angeles attributed the following quote to Cheryl Fair, general manager of KABC-TV Channel 7: “We want to be essential to people’s everyday life. And that means having them tune in every single day, which will make us valuable over time.” The comment was made by Mike Bair, executive vice president for Spectrum Networks, who will oversee the new local news channel.