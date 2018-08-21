“Now You See Me”: In the Aug. 20 Section A, an article about “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu said he had directed “Now You See Me.” That film was directed by Louis Leterrier.
Afghan cease-fire: In the Aug. 20 Section A, an article about Afghanistan’s president calling for a cease-fire with the Taliban should not have included a Kabul dateline.
Clown convention: In the Aug. 19 California section, a photo caption accompanying an article about the sixth annual International Latino Clown Convention misspelled the last name of professional clown Erick Murias as Munias.
Movie title: In the Aug. 19 Calendar section, a reader’s letter in the Feedback column referred to the movie “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot” as “Don’t Worry, He Can’t Get Far On Foot.”
Mental health funding: In the Aug. 19 Section A, an article about the Mental Health Savings Act identified Darrell Steinberg as a state senator at the time Proposition 63 was written and passed in 2004. He was an assemblyman at the time.
Seattle police chief: In the Aug. 19 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about the new police chiefs of Seattle and Portland, Ore., said Carmen West is Seattle’s chief. Her name is Carmen Best.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.