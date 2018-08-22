Zane Lowe: In the Aug. 19 Arts & Books section, an article about DJ Zane Lowe said Lowe is a native of Britain, where he rose to prominence via his BBC Radio 1 show. He is a native of New Zealand.
Country music artist: In the Aug. 16 Calendar section, an article about country music performer Chris Stapleton said that in 2015 he won, among other honors, artist of the year at the Country Music Assn. Awards in Nashville; he won new artist of the year.
Wyndham Championship golf: In the Aug. 20 Sports section, a headline in Newswire read “Snedeker in Playoffs With Wyndham Win.” Brandt Snedeker did not need to win the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
